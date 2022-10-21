Cora Jade And Roxanne Perez's WWE NXT Feud Is Inspired By Sasha Banks' Rivalry

A new chapter will be added to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez's personal rivalry this Saturday night at "NXT" Halloween Havoc when the pair collide in a Weapons Wild Match. However, before the highly-anticipated collision, Jade spoke exclusively to Wrestling Inc. about how the feud is inspired by a rivalry between two former "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT" Women's Champions.

"We're very inspired by Sasha and Bayley, and we were, 'We want to be the next generation of that,' Jade told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "Because those Takeover matches between them, that was before I started training and is a big reason why I even got started training, because seeing them Sasha and Bayley have those Takeover matches, it was just absolutely incredible. So I think Roxanne and I take inspiration from that, and she's incredible to work with."

In the same interview, Jade disclosed that she and Perez had a long history together even before they signed for WWE. The two young upstarts regularly performed on the independent scene and eventually became friends after they fought one another in a "random" four-on-four match — the only time they crossed paths in the ring on the independent circuit. Jade revealed that she and Perez bonded over having a similar history and the same degree of passion for the industry.

"We would always talk about how we wanted to be here together," Jade said. "And we're, 'One day we're going to be women's tag champs together.'"

A week after the pair won the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship, Jade turned on her partner, costing Perez a match for the "NXT" Women's Championship against Mandy Rose. The following week, Jade threw her half of the women's tag titles in a trash can. Jade would go on to defeat Perez at the "NXT" Heatwave special on August 16.

