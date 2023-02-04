Will Ospreay Teases Adding New Members To The United Empire

Bushiroad's two wrestling companies had a big day on February 4, with both New Japan Pro-Wrestling's New Beginning in Sapporo and STARDOM's 12th Anniversary Supreme Fight taking place on the same day. Both major events garnered plenty of fanfare, with STARDOM's event being the company's first to feature a cheering crowd in nearly three years.

One particular backstage interview from the NJPW show could be a sign of things to come for fans of both STARDOM and NJPW. After Will Ospreay defeated hometown favorite Taichi, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and United Empire leader spoke about what he envisions for the future of his stable. "We want the United Empire to be global. For that, we're gonna need some more people."

Ospreay then added: "I'd like to get a STARDOM faction [in the] United Empire group. Big plans are coming for the United Empire. Hopefully, we can work something out."

This wouldn't be the first time Ospreay looked to STARDOM to add to his faction, with Blair Davenport (fka Bea Priestley) being a founding member of the United Empire before getting kicked out of the group in 2021 ahead of her jump to WWE that summer. However, with the success of the NJPW/STARDOM Historic X-Over show last November and the inclusion of mixed tag team matches on that show, it feels like a STARDOM branch of the United Empire is more likely than ever.

While it remains to be seen who Ospreay has in mind to join his stable, the "Commonwealth Kingpin" has mentioned teaming with AZM of Queen's Quest when asked about performing on a crossover event with STARDOM (via Tokyo Sports).