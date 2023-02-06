Trevor Murdoch Weighs In On Doubters Of His NWA World Title Run

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch has responded to the naysayers of his two World title reigns. During an interview with Wrestling Epicenter, the former WWE Superstar had a few words for those who tried pouring cold water on his runs.

"Everyone compared me to the previous champion, which is Nick Aldis, which is a tough order to compare yourself to," Murdoch said. "There's a lot of doubters who felt like I shouldn't have been World Champion, but I knew that after I won that world title and the matches I had afterward, I just did like I did any other time."

Murdoch said he realizes that he's not everyone's cup of tea. He said he doesn't have the average pro wrestler look as he isn't jacked. His style of wrestling isn't pretty, but he only cares about the people who wanted him to make them proud. Murdoch isn't one to mince words during interviews, or strikes inside the ring. He made it clear that his in-ring style isn't ballet.

"I beat the sh*t out of people," Murdoch said. "When you're gonna wrestle me, that's how I wrestle. You wanna wrestle for the NWA, you're gonna eventually come across me. That's who I am, and that's what the NWA likes. That's why they continue to keep me on the payroll. So, that's how I do my business."

