Trevor Murdoch Gives His Thoughts On Tyrus As NWA World Champion

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch has opined on Tyrus' current run as NWA's top titleholder. Tyrus defeated Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 back in November 2022.

NWA's decision to put the main title on Tyrus drew criticism from fans and experts. Many of the detractors have said that Tyrus isn't World Champion material. During an interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Murdoch let it be known that he strongly disagrees with that take.

"He carries that World title with pride," Murdoch said. "He carries it with honor, and to be honest with you, all those people that were complaining, like it's funny, they do it all from afar. They wouldn't legitimately talk this sh*t to this man face-to-face because they know what kind of monster that man is, and I say that respectfully and professionally. I've stood in the ring with him. I've got plenty of pictures going nose-to-nose with that big motherf***er."

Murdoch expressed his belief that the naysayers of Tyrus' NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship reign are just looking for a headline. He also said that Tyrus has a big following, which, given his success, makes the "hate" he receives online irrelevant. He said unsuccessful people are usually the ones who can't stand those who are having success.

He went on to say that the NWA gold is bigger than him and everyone else in the company. Murdoch said it's all about who is the best of the best, and he feels Tyrus has earned his current status on the NWA roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Epicenter, with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.