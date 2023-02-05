Swerve Strickland And Ricky Starks Reportedly Got Into 'Scuffle' Following 2022 AEW Event

Though they're "fine," now Swerve Strickland and Ricky Starks once got into a tussle over a "miscommunication" during a 2022 match involving the two performers.

Last May, Starks and Strickland found themselves on opposite sides of a triple threat tag bout for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Double Or Nothing. Starks teamed with Powerhouse Hobbs, while Strickland competed alongside his former partner Keith Lee. Both teams were vying for the titles against the defending champions at the time, Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

After Starks attempted a pinfall on Jungle Boy towards the conclusion of the match, Strickland attacked him. This spot, however, was "unplanned," as reported by Fightful Select. The original idea called for Starks to hit his finishing maneuver on one of the other competitors, but Strickland found himself doing nothing, so he changed the spot so that he could get hit and thrown out of the ring. Otherwise, he'd have been standing around watching.

This action later caused a backstage "scuffle" between the two, but they later reconciled the situation and worked together without any problems at AEW Fyter Fest in July. While on the Jericho Cruise, Strickland and Starks recorded an episode of the "Swerve City Podcast" and discussed their initial issue.

Strickland and Starks were also slated to film a supplemental segment on "AEW Dynamite" following the pay-per-view, but that was evidently canceled. The closing moment of the respective AEW Tag Team Championships match saw Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus land a double-team powerbomb on Strickland to gain the pinfall victory and retain their titles.