Chris Jericho Reveals Main Event Of Upcoming Jericho Cruise

Like a Chris Willock screamer for Queens Park Rangers, Chris Jericho's loss to Action Andretti came out of nowhere last night on "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming." But that doesn't mean Jericho is letting the loss get him down, give or take a tantrum thrown after the match. Nope, "The Ocho" is moving on to other things today — like announcing a very nice, very evil main event for the upcoming Jericho Cruise in February, which he did on Thursday via Twitter.



"ATTENTION ALL CRUISERS...here's your main event of the Jericho Cruise!" Jericho tweeted. "The Wizard & the very nice, very evil Danhausen join forces to takeon The Gunn Club! Book your cabin for the Four Leaf Clover NOW at chrisjerichocruise.com. #JerichoHausen."

While this will be the fourth incarnation of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, it will be the first time that Jericho and Danhausen have ever joined forces for tag team action. They will face a formidable duo in the team that is most definitely not named the Ass Boys, who are currently embroiled in a feud with former ROH Tag Team Champions FTR. The rival teams are set to face next Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

The cruise will also feature several other AEW stars, including the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, who will surely be supporting Jericho and Danhausen in their match, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and countless others. Also featured will be live podcast, live concerts, and comedy sets. The cruise sets sail on February 2 from Miami, heads to the Bahamas, and returns on February 6.