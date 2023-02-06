Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff Disagreed About This

One of the most iconic dynamics from the late '90s in professional wrestling was between Hulk Hogan and WCW President Eric Bischoff. Their tenure together in the NWO and beyond created a close friendship between the two men, some of which was seen on WCW television starting in 1996 and eventually in TNA, where they reunited in 2009.

However, friends having disagreements, especially in the wrestling business, is far from unheard of. So, when asked on a recent episode of "Ask Eric Anything" on AdFreeShows what things he and Hogan disagreed on during their time in WCW, Bischoff was quick to acknowledge that they didn't see eye-to-eye on certain things creatively.

"Luchadors is an obvious one," Bischoff mentioned, referencing his active use of Lucha Libre stars at the height of WCW's popularity. Bischoff didn't elaborate much on this, instead opting to explain why he respects Hogan's opinions regardless of if he agrees with them. "Hulk had very strong and valid opinions, not too many people that I know had more success in the ring than Hulk Hogan," Bischoff said. "You'd be an idiot not to listen to them."

While Bischoff was notoriously in charge of booking during the height of the NWO in WCW, Hogan's input was highly valued during that time, though Bischoff has gone on record to say that Hogan only used his contractual creative control clause once during his tenure. Bischoff then reiterated that disagreements are common and normal even when talking about someone you are close with. "There were times when his ideas and my ideas weren't on the same page, but it never got to be an issue." Bischoff clarified. "I argue with my wife every once in a while too, it doesn't mean we don't get along."