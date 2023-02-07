Road Dogg Thinks WWE Needs To 'Figure Out' How To Elevate A Specific Championship

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, Brian "Road Dogg" James, feels WWE has to overcome the challenge of elevating a championship. When the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was introduced, many wondered how strongly the title would be presented. While the gold has seen its share of star power from the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss, the general consensus is that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship hasn't had a prominent role on TV.

During an episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, James shared what WWE must do to ensure that the championship is elevated.

"Even now, people go, 'Oh, they don't have enough depth in the women's division to have tag titles,' so we gotta figure out first how to properly tell the two titles, both Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships that is, and also the Tag title story, and the Tag title story you're gonna have to have some freedom like you're doing with The Usos, I believe," James said. "It's an option, you don't have to have it, but an option is to kind of use the same template, and whoever they are, kind of go to both shows and work."

James admitted that he thinks it's a tricky situation. He said that having both Tag Team Champions on the men's and women's sides appear on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" on a weekly basis may be a bit too much. "Road Dogg" expressed his belief that there's enough talent on the WWE roster for an all-women's TV show, but it'll take solid creative to pull it off.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast, with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.