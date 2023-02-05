Backstage Reactions To AEW's House Shows Announcement

As reported earlier this week, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced the details of AEW's future house shows. The shows will be known as "AEW House Rules" and will run on select weekends in markets across the country.

Fightful Select has reported on backstage reactions about the upcoming AEW house shows. According to the report, they have heard a "positive reception from the roster."

Several talents who did speak with Fightful said that they knew it was coming for a while and one source indicated that "multiple wrestlers have pushed for it to happen."

One talent spoke to Fightful about how this will benefit the younger "more inexperienced talent" and expect to see creative matchups that will help them along in their growth process. The source also told them that being able to work longer matches on the "road against more experienced talent will be invaluable."

A talent who spoke with Fightful said that they expect the shows to be filmed, but there was no word on a plan to distribute them. While another AEW talent said that they rather get in their "in-ring reps under the All Elite Wrestling banner than working outside the company."

As noted, the first "AEW House Rules" show is going to be held at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio on Saturday, March 18, while additional show dates are going to be announced in the coming weeks. Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli have all been promoted for the March 18 event.