Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT

WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show.

The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."

Bayley has not stepped into an "NXT" ring since June 17, 2020, when she and former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Moné) defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Shotzi and Tegan Nox. Before that title match, her last time was in 2016 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. The "WWE Raw" Superstar had faced Asuka and at the time Asuka was the "NXT" Women's Champion.

On tomorrow's episode of "Raw," Bayley is scheduled to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. The two were originally supposed to face each other at "Raw Is XXX," but the match never happened and instead was turned into an angle. The reason for the change was reportedly due to time issues — the opening Bloodline segment ran too long.

Besides the "Ding Dong Hello," segment, the only other thing that was announced so far for the February 7 edition of "NXT" is a match between Valentina Feroz and Lyra Valkyria.