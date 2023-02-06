Wheeler Yuta Shares What Goes On In The B.C.C. Group Chat

The Blackpool Combat Club puts all its focus and attention on fighting and being as aggressive as possible, but during an appearance on "Hey! (EW)" Wheeler Yuta confirmed that they do have a group chat, which might surprise people due to how private both Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson are. Group chats are popular and commonplace within most friend groups, and that includes the BCC, with Yuta revealing that Moxley is an "Android guy, so it's all green. There's no read receipts at all, he's just riding it out."

Yuta also confirmed that Danielson can be hard to get in contact with, while also revealing that one of the main topics of conversation within the chat itself is about darts, which is a sport that is particularly popular in England. "There's a lot more darts going on in there than you'd think," he said. "Lots of darts highlights, there's a lot of them."

The love that the faction has for darts goes beyond just talking and sharing highlights as well, with Yuta revealing they've "been watching lots of darts." That is something that has inspired Yuta in the wrestling world with his crab walk during his entrance, which is something he has taken from the sport. "There's one guy who does his darts entrance like that and it's pretty cool, we're into it," he said, referencing the popular darts player Peter Wright. "We like it. He wins so much."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hey! (EW)" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.