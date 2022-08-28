Jon Moxley On Being Considered The Worst Member Of Blackpool Combat Club

On a recent episode of "Dynamite," after unsuccessfully calling out Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk began to run down Jon Moxley. Punk called Moxley the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable consisting of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal. After defeating Punk to become Undisputed AEW World Champion on the latest episode of AEW's flagship show, Moxley recently had the chance to share his thoughts on being called the worst member of the faction.

"It's actually an awesome situation to be the worst guy in your group, because I get to learn from those guys," he said during an interview with iHeart's "Cincy 360" radio show. "I want to be around people like them, you know — iron sharpens iron."

He continued by explaining that his stablemates are his real-life friends and Regal is his mentor, which allows them to "push each other" in order to become better performers.

Blackpool Combat Club was formed earlier this year when William Regal made his AEW debut at the "Revolution" pay-per-view. He united Moxley and Danielson following their match at the event, which arrived on the back of weeks of feuding between the pair. Yuta joined shortly after, while Castagnoli was recruited to replace Danielson at "Forbidden Door" back in June.

Moxley is slated to make an announcement on the upcoming "Dynamite." The occasion will mark the first time fans have heard from him since he became the undisputed AEW World Heavyweight Championship on the previous episode. Moxley's "All Out" plans are unknown, for now, but it's been reported that he'll face Punk in a rematch.