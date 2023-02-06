Update On Location For 2023 AEW Double Or Nothing

There is an update on the location for this year's Double or Nothing. The pay-per-view event debuted in 2019, and has become an annual fixture for AEW. While Double or Nothing has a Las Vegas casino theme, AEW was forced to hold the show inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Double or Nothing made its return to "Sin City" in 2022. If you were wondering what the planned location is for Double or Nothing 2023, wonder no more. During an appearance on "The Mark Hoke Show," AEW boss Tony Khan was asked if fans should start preparing for Double or Nothing to be back in Las Vegas this year, and his response was to the point.

"Yes, you should," Khan said. "I cannot wait. I really believe we've built something very special in Las Vegas with Double or Nothing weekend. There's local fans in Vegas and fans who travel from all over the world to be a part of Double or Nothing every year. Absolutely, as long as I can make it happen, which I think will be for many decades to come, I expect Double or Nothing to be a part of the Las Vegas calendar, and Memorial Day in Las Vegas is about AEW now."

Khan went on to talk about Memorial Day being an important holiday, and how he feels AEW has built a "nice tradition" in Las Vegas. Khan expressed his belief that Double or Nothing has proven to be a successful show, and feels a return to the gambling mecca is in order.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Mark Hoke Show," with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.