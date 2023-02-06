Backstage News On WWE Future Of Maximum Male Models

A backstage update on the future of Maximum Male Models has surfaced. Fightful Select reports that Maxxine Dupri, Mace, and Mansoor have officially made the move from "WWE SmackDown" to "WWE Raw." The plan is to shoot an angle on the February 6 episode of "Raw" to solidify the trio's place on the red brand. All three Maximum Male Models members were seen during the January 30 episode of "Raw" scouting talent backstage. The group appeared to be interested in recruiting Otis of Alpha Academy.

Maximum Male Models haven't exactly had an eventful start to the new year, only being featured in a three-minute match in the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Tournament opening round, which saw Mace and Mansoor lose to Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. LA Knight, then known as Max Dupri, introduced Maximum Male Models in July 2022. He was initially positioned as the faction's leader. Just a few weeks later, Vince McMahon announced his "retirement." With McMahon out of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque took the role of Chief Content Officer, and Knight left the stable to bring back his "WWE NXT" persona, subsequently feuding with Bray Wyatt.

Since losing Knight, Maximum Male Models have only had two matches as a team on WWE TV. However, Mace and Mansoor have been active at non-televised live events, although they have not won a match in WWE yet, regardless of whether or not the match was on TV, according to Cage Match.