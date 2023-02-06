GUNTHER Believes This WWE Star Is His 'End Boss'

A tangible sense of anticipation spread across the Alamodome when GUNTHER and Brock Lesnar came face-to-face in the men's Royal Rumble match. Even just the possibility of seeing two of professional wrestling's most dominant forces squaring off had fans' imaginations running wild over their staredown. In a new interview, the WWE Intercontinental Champion said he "of course" would like to see such an encounter happen again as well. GUNTHER, who set a new record in the Rumble this year for his time lasted in the match, told "The Rob Brown Show" that Lesnar's on his list of dream matches and defeating him would be a "benchmark" for his career.

"Brock is a one-in-a-million guy, or one-in-10-million or something like that, always like those guys who stood out from the pack," GUNTHER said. "I stopped watching wrestling for a while when I was a teenager and then I got back into it again when I started training. There was a time when Brock was young and he was wrestling Eddie [Guerrero], The Big Show, and Kurt Angle and stuff, and the guy was a beast. He was fantastic, a beast. I always loved his matches and was always very impressed with that."

Since joining the main roster, GUNTHER has slowly risen into WWE's upper echelon, as evidenced by his Intercontinental Championship reign still going since last June and his impressive Rumble stint. However, for GUNTHER, Lesnar represents a higher level for even him to shoot for. "I always thought that [facing Lesnar] would be a thing for a wrestler of my style and stuff. That's my end boss, if that makes sense," he said. "I get portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss and yeah, I really hope a match goes down at some point."