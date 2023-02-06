Former WWE Official Thinks It's A Crime That RJ City Isn't On AEW TV

Perhaps one of the biggest knocks against AEW in its first few years has been that, despite signing some of professional wrestling's biggest talents, it's been unable to fully showcase its wide-ranging roster each week on television. While most fans think of names like Miro and Eddie Kingston that fit such a bill, one former WWE official said "it's a crime" that wrestling personality RJ City is never featured on AEW's weekly programming.

WWE referee Jimmy Korderas made the remark during a recent episode of the "Under the Ring" podcast amidst a discussion about how many wrestlers between the AEW and WWE locker rooms are good friends despite a loose, onscreen rivalry between the companies. "I have friends that are in AEW," Korderas said. "There's one person there in particular — RJ City — who's doing some stuff not on television for them, which I do not understand. It's a crime that he's not on television. He is so entertaining."

RJ City is a former pro wrestler himself, but he has mostly raised his profile as a behind-the-scenes interviewer through his YouTube channel. RJ City, aka RJ Skinner, previously worked for WWE as an interviewer and general personality, but later joined AEW in 2022 after he was let go. Since joining AEW. RJ City has primarily been utilized through AEW's social media channels, hosting his online exclusive interview show "Hey! (Ew), which features his unconventional chats with AEW talent. While RJ City said recently he enjoyed his time at WWE, he has rather enjoyed working for Tony Khan, who has given him more creative freedom to do what he does.