REAL1 Believes Former WWE Star Has Underrated Life Story

REAL1 – better known to WWE fans as Enzo Amore – hasn't worked for the company since 2018, but crossed paths with many faces during his six years there. One of them happened to be Fandango, who REAL1 recently wrestled in a charity match along with Scott Garland (WWE's Scotty 2 Hotty). In an exclusive interview with Ad Free Shows, the "Certified G" pointed to a couple of aspects of the former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion that goes relatively unnoticed.

"It was Fandango's charity show," REAL1 told Dominic DeAngelo. "He's giving back to the place he came from."

Dango grew up in a trailer park in Maine and ultimately spent over a decade with WWE until his release in 2021. And though he did capture the "NXT" Tag Team Championship alongside Tyler Breeze shortly before his time there ended, it's a no-brainer as to what he's most known for.

"He's trailer park trash from Maine," REAL1 continued, "and he debuted at WrestleMania and won."

As if debuting at "The Show of Shows" wasn't enough, Fandango beat Chris Jericho that evening in one of the biggest surprises in WrestleMania history. That alone, REAL1 believes, makes his story all the more interesting.

"He's one of the most badass, underrated stories in the history of the business," he added.

Though, it was Fandango's longevity with WWE despite his lack of support early on that stood out to REAL1 the most.

"Because he didn't have any family, and now he grows up in a trailer park and becomes a wrestler, and he did 15 years in the WWE."

