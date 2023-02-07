Hornswoggle Names His Greatest WWE Match

Throughout his career Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl has been able to create his share of highlights, whether it was getting inducted into D-Generation X, being Vince McMahon's illegitimate son, or his work with Finlay.

However, when it comes to his in-ring career, there is one match that stands above the rest: the WeeLC match, a takeoff on the TLC match. Postl said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that it was "the best match" that he's ever done.

Postl went as far as to label it the "best thing I've ever done in my career in the ring," which covers a lot of ground, especially when his work for Impact Wrestling is considered. He said the match meant a lot to him because it was extremely well-received by fans. Postl also shared that he has something to remember the match by.

"Immediately after the match I headed to the props department and was like, 'Hey, I need a piece of that table right now,'" he said. "I got a piece of the table and I got it signed by everybody that was in the match."

The encounter saw Postl lose to El Torito on the Extreme Rules 2014 pre-show in what turned out to be one of the most memorable pre-show matches in history. Postl had the 3MB members at ringside with him, as he was an honorary member of the group at the time, while El Torito had the Los Matadores tag team by his side. Everyone ended up getting involved in the match, with miniature-sized weapons being used to play into the WeeLC theme.

