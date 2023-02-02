Hornswoggle Comments On Possibility Of Going Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WrestleMania is quickly approaching, and that means another set of performers will be entering the WWE Hall of Fame. One performer who doesn't see himself being inducted anytime soon is Hornswoggle. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl shared his thoughts on getting left out of the D-Generation X induction, and the potential for him to one day be inducted as a singles performer.

"I get it. I do," Postl said of not getting inducted with DX. "I was the mascot. I was always known as the mascot. People didn't view me as such, but I knew it, and it's fine." While Postl doesn't think it's very likely he'll ever be inducted, it is an honor that he would love to have bestowed upon him. "I never like to think about that," Postl continued. "Because if it never were to happen, I can only be let down. Rather than, if for a crazy reason, it does happen, it's the coolest surprise ever." The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion shared that the biggest reason he wants to be inducted is for the experience it would give his son.

"I want to do fun things that I can bring him along to as well," Postl stated. "That's all I care about nowadays." Despite his accomplishments in the industry, Postl shared that he has a lack of confidence when it comes to his place in wrestling. While Hornswoggle may never become a Hall of Famer, there's no denying he was a part of many entertaining moments during the 2000s, from his role as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son to the revelation that he was the anonymous general manager of "WWE Raw."

