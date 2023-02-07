Former WWE Star Hopes To Return To The Ring And Face Wardlow

A former WWE Superstar may be making a return to the ring soon, and he's got his sights set on one of the most physically intimidating men the AEW roster has to offer.

Ryback recently spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about the current state of his career. "The Big Guy" feels reinvigorated because he says he recently won the rights to the "Ryback" trademark.

"Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal, I think," said Ryback, who last had a match in 2018. "I finally won my Ryback trademark for everything. We're just waiting for the official documentation, which might be a few more months, but once that documentation is in my hands, we will be able to move forward and do business. I'm finally healthy. I'm back and this is the year."

In a poll Ryback posted to his Twitter page earlier this year, the overwhelming majority of people who responded want to see him return to WWE. Ryback is open to the idea, but he is more interested in coming for one of AEW's most powerful young stars.

"There's a lot of guys that I have my eye on. Wardlow peaks my interest, and I think there's a big opportunity right there," Ryback said. "I'm a fan of what he's doing and what he's done. I like people that can come from nothing and get people on their side. That caught my eye early on, so he's a homegrown AEW talent that hasn't been in the ring with anyone like Ryback yet."

During his time away from competing inside the squared circle, Ryback has focused on his "Feed Me More" nutrition business. He also has a successful YouTube Show called "Ryback TV" and a popular podcast titled "The Ryback Show."

