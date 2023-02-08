Kota Ibushi Has One Thing He Wants To Do As He Turns 40

Kota Ibushi is now a free agent after his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling expired. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is set to resume his in-ring career on the independent scene. Aside from lacing up his boots again for the first time since October 2021, Ibushi is also looking to potentially get a new wrestling-related venture off the ground as he approaches his 19th year in the business.

"To be honest, I have a limited life as a pro-wrestler, and I am 40 years old, which is a milestone for me," Ibushi told BBM Sports. "I actually want to do something in that situation, and I want to train pro wrestlers. A professional wrestling school. It would be for a period of six months, and I would provide a dormitory and all meals. I'm thinking about 800,000 yen for six months of tuition, which would be about 130,000 to 140,000 yen per month. If I have a place to live, food to eat, and an environment where I can learn the wrestling I love, then in my opinion, it is not that expensive."

Ibushi suffered a shoulder injury in his most recent match against Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the 2021 G1 Climax. Last year, the Japanese star publically called out two NJPW executives on social media, which led to all parties involved being fined. Ibushi ultimately sat out of the remainder of his contract as his relationship with NJPW seemingly failed to improve. On the day his NJPW deal ended, Game Changer Wrestling announced that Ibushi would debut for the promotion at The Collective during WrestleMania 39 week. He is set to face "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on March 30, while his opponent for Joey Janela's Spring Break remains unknown.