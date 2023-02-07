Angelo Parker Thought He Might Die In Iconic AEW Match

AEW had many memorable feuds in 2022, but perhaps none got more violent than the rivalry between Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society. This included two huge faction vs. faction stipulation matches that left everyone involved a bloody mess once they reached their respective conclusions. One encounter, a Blood and Guts match that combined two steel cages over two rings for the participants to battle in, left one member of The JAS — Angelo Parker — feeling like he might actually "pass away" during the bout.

"I bled so much. Yeah, I had stopped bleeding at [some] point and then I started doing that hanging upside down thing, and I'm just looking down and I'm just seeing it pouring out," Parker told "SwerveCity Podcast." When the dust settled, it was the team of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli defeating Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Parker after Castagnoli forced Menard to tap out, robbing Kingston of his desired victory over Jericho. For Parker, the fact that he's recently been in the ring with major world champions is something he still revels in.

"It's crazy to take a step back from that and realize what it was because it's going to be a constant thing, and the conversation was like, when you look at where we were not too long ago — a year and a half, I guess it was at that point, of us just trying to do this YouTube show just to stand out ... And then you're in this ridiculous match with 4 or 5 former world champions in there. We had Chris, Moxley, Swagger, Hager — that's something." Parker is scheduled to be part of this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" when he participates in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet against Ricky Starks.