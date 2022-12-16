Longstanding AEW Rivalry Shows Little Sign Of Stopping

The Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society's feud dates back to the first half of 2021. Both groups did battle at Anarchy in the Arena as part of Double or Nothing in May, with the JAS walking away with the victory. However, the rivalry would be far from over then and is still marching forward many months later. Tonight on "AEW Rampage," Moxley takes on Sammy Guevara of the JAS — their third such meeting; Moxley claimed wins in the previous two bouts. Despite AEW's commentary team stating that this may finally be the end of the rivalry between the BCC and the JAS last "Dynamite," AEW's social media team has other ideas.

Ahead of their "Rampage," the official AEW Twitter account tweeted out: "The rivalry between #BlackpoolCombatClub and #JerichoAppreciationSociety rages on as former 3-time #AEW World Champ @JonMoxley takes on @sammyguevara TOMORROW on #AEWRampage LIVE at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama!"

Commentary also referenced ROH Final Battle's main event between Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho as the end of the rivalry between the two factions, but Moxley vs. Guevara says otherwise. Since Double or Nothing, the two factions have met in everything from Blood & Guts to tag matches to a four-way at Full Gear with a whole lot in between. At the heart of this heated rivalry between pro wrestlers and sports entertainers has been both the Ring of Honor World Championship and the Pure Championship. Jericho previously defeated Castagnoli for the ROH World Title at "Dynamite: Grand Slam," only for Castagnoli to reclaim it with his win at Final Battle. The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia had defeated Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship during a September episode of "Dynamite," only to regain it at Final Battle as well.