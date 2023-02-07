Court Bauer Reflects On MLW Competing With 'Two Billionaires'

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer says it wasn't an easy road for MLW trying to secure a new cable network home. Competing with two top wrestling companies in WWE and AEW is no small task, but MLW managed to secure a broadcast deal with REELZ. Long before the deal with REELZ, MLW had a broadcast deal lined up with Tubi, which is owned by FOX, the home of "WWE SmackDown." However, the deal collapsed at the 11th hour. MLW later filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, accusing the company of sabotaging the Tubi deal. Appearing as a guest on "Busted Open Radio," Bauer talked about the hardships MLW had to endure before getting the REELZ deal.

"Along the way, we had to endure a pandemic, another billionaire entering the mix, another billionaire disrupting a deal that would've been huge for all of us, and would've been rich, not just the company, but the fans, and all the boys, all the women in the back and their careers," Bauer said. "We've hung in there, and we've endured a lot."

Bauer recalled fans constantly asking where to find MLW shows, and he's glad that the promotion is on a cable network that is now available in over 50 million homes.

"It's always been like, 'Oh, you got these great guys like Hammerstone, you got these great guys like Fatu and The Swat Team, and, oh my God, I heard this crazy promo from REAL1 they did, well, how do I watch you guys?' All we needed was that platform," Bauer said.

