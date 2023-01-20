MLW Signs Deal With Cable Channel

Major League Wrestling has a new home on cable television. REELZ announced a deal that will see "MLW Underground Wrestling" premiere on the network on Tuesday, February 7 at 10 PM ET. The episode will feature a match billed as "Titan vs. Titan," in which MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will put his gold on the line against E.J. Nduka in a Last Man Standing match. Real1, the Bomaye Fight Club, and Mance Warner are being promoted for the premiere as well. In the press release, REELZ Senior Vice President of Programming Steve Cheskin expressed his excitement over the new broadcasting deal.

"Major League Wrestling is for a new generation of fans and we're thrilled to bring our viewers a ringside view with exciting nights at the fights," said Cheskin. "With the strong response from our viewers to several REELZ originals celebrating the extraordinary lives and careers of professional wrestlers we're stepping into the ring to bring them new Major League Wrestling events every week."

Last year, REELZ aired episodes of the documentary series "Autopsy: The Last Hours of..." focusing on the deaths of Andre the Giant and Eddie Guerrero.

MLW CEO Court Bauer also shared some words in the press release, touting that MLW and REELZ are the "perfect" match.

"Wrestling has never been hotter and MLW Underground Wrestling will deliver a weekly adrenaline rush when we join the REELZ roster February 7," said Bauer. "The extraordinary growth and success of REELZ with its line-up of must-see programming is a perfect fit for MLW."

Following the premiere of "MLW Underground Wrestling," REELZ will be airing its one-hour "MLW Battle RIOT IV" special at 11 PM ET. The event was held last June. The special was first made available on streaming platforms several months ago.