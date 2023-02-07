Dax Harwood Is Candid About Tensions With The Young Bucks And Tony Khan

On the latest episode of his podcast, "FTR with Dax," the man himself, Dax Harwood, spoke about past tensions that he had with The Young Bucks and AEW CEO Tony Khan due to his anxiety and depression. Harwood opened up about how it was a miscarriage with his wife four and a half years ago when some of his bitterness towards the world kind of began. It was around the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2022 that his conflict with Khan started. Harwood now blames himself, but after FTR's match with the Bucks at Full Gear, he was upset because there was no "follow-up match" and felt lied to.

"It felt like we were the backdrop," said Harwood. "I felt that the company was — everything that he had been promised, you know I think I told you this when we were talking about our debut when we come in we were promised that the tag division was going to be built around these two teams and I felt that it wasn't being built around us. I felt that we were lied to at the time. I felt that we were being lied to and I think that my relationship with Tony got even more strained. I felt that the relationship with the Bucks completely deteriorated because of that. Look dude, I'm here right now on this podcast, telling you and the world that I take the blame for that. I take the blame for it because I shouldn't have taken wrestling so seriously."

Harwood said that Tony is now one of his "closet buds," though he didn't want to delve into his current relationship with the Bucks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "FTR with Dax" and H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.