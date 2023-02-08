Repackaged Star On Why He's Targeted Apollo Crews In WWE NXT

Less than a week after returning to WWE television as Dabba-Kato, the former Commander Azeez picked up a dominant victory over Dante Chen on last night's episode of "WWE NXT."

After his victory, Kato was asked to explain why he ambushed Apollo Crews, his former ally, at last Saturday's Vengeance Day premium live event.

"Apollo Crews knows what he did. That's why I dropped his ass!" Kato told Kelly Kincaid in a post-match interview.

Crews and Kato previously became on-screen allies after the latter helped Crews win the Intercontinental Championship from Big E at WrestleMania 37. The duo would go on to have a successful run on the "WWE SmackDown" brand until they were moved to the "WWE Raw" brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. They would eventually both be sent back to "NXT" last June, but Kato had worked only a handful of live events until his televised return at Vengeance Day. During his comeback, Kato and Crews initially hugged, and it appeared the duo was re-aligned on WWE's developmental show. However, Kato quickly laid out Crews with a chokeslam on a steel chair. Crews has yet to comment on Kato ambushing him at the end of his 2-out-of-3 falls match against Carmelo Hayes last Saturday.

There was previously speculation that Crews' return to the "NXT" brand was a temporary one. However, the former Intercontinental Champion has been a steady fixture on the developmental brand since his return last June, wrestling the likes of Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker and Hayes at various premium live events.

Meanwhile, Kato wrapped up his stint on the main roster as an entrant in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal the night before WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. He first received the name "Dabba-Kato" as a bodyguard in the now-defunct "Raw Underground" segment. Previously, he wrestled under his real name, Babatunde, during his televised debut at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.