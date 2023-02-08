Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes WWE Star Sprinkles Doubt In Every Promo

Paul Heyman doesn't sport horns, a pitchfork, or a pointy tail like The Devil, but Freddie Prinze Jr. sure sees a lot of similarities in the wrestling manager's promo game. On the latest episode of "Wrestling with Freddie," the actor and former WWE writer praised Heyman for his epic mic work against Cody Rhodes on "WWE Raw."

"Paul is just at a whole different level," Prinze said to co-host Jeff Dye. "It's like making a deal with The Devil every time he speaks to a wrestler, and he's going to test your morality as a babyface cause you're always going to be a babyface if you're in the ring with Paul Heyman." Prinze notes that The Bible says God doesn't test your faith, but The Devil does, and he says that much like Satan, if Heyman doesn't get a wrestler with vanity, he'll get them with doubt. Heyman created that opening for doubt in Rhodes when he mentioned how his late father Dusty never trained "The American Nightmare."

"There's an interesting moment where Cody was almost nodding along and it made me think like, this could be the moment they go back to if Cody turns heel too soon," Prinze said, positing an alliance with Heyman if Cody loses his WrestleMania bout against Roman Reigns. "Now I'm not saying that's what they're going to do, I'm not saying that's what they should do," he added before continuing to give big praise for that attention to detail. "I think that was actually the most powerful part of the promo was that little sprinkling of doubt that Heyman always layers in there. He's just a stud, man."

