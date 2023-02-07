Former WWE Official Thinks Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman Promo Happened Too Soon

The promo exchange between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw" last night has certainly gotten a lot of attention. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas is the latest to celebrate it, labeling it as "absolute gold" during his most recent "Reffin Rant" on Twitter" on Twitter. However, while he was impressed with what the two men said, he did question the timing of it.

Of course, the emotions contained within Rhodes and Heyman's words were heavily built around "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. Korderas acknowledged that both spoke with emotion and "the passion was great." But with Roman Reigns set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn first, Korderas felt this could have been better served at a different time.

"They've done a great job to promote the Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns match at Elimination Chamber," said Korderas. "But now everyone is looking past that and looking forward to Cody Rhodes instead of looking at the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns match, which the setup for that has been gold as well," he said. "Maybe they should have just saved that moment for the 'Raw' after Chamber."

Of course, the build toward the title match at Elimination Chamber started at the end of the Royal Rumble when Zayn parted ways with The Bloodline over a difference of violence. It has only escalated since. And even though Heyman took fans on a bit of a detour on Monday, the expectation is that the focus will hone back in on Zayn this Friday on "SmackDown."

