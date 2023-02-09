Eddie Kingston Does This Charitable Act At Indie Shows

Throughout his time with All Elite Wrestling, Eddie Kingston has still maintained a healthy schedule of independent shows on many weekends to complement his work on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." While speaking to Marc Maron on a special wrestling-themed episode of "WTF," Kingston discussed his reasons for continuing to work independent promotions, and shared that he usually makes a charitable donation with a significant portion of his earnings.

"I like doing the independents still," Kingston said. "Because without the independents, I would've went nuts years ago. ... A lot of times — well, they already announced it a couple times. I hate it when they do this. I usually will go there and do a show, but I'll tell them, 'Take half my money, and give it to a charity that's local.' And I tell them not to announce it, just do it. And they announced it anyways." Kingston stated that he sees these donations as his way of giving back after working his way through the independents for most of his career.

Over the last year, Kingston has stayed busy working for promotions across the country such as House of Glory, Beyond Wrestling, DEFY, and Glory Pro. On top of his work with his home promotion and on the independents, the AEW star has competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, facing off against Tomohiro Ishii and even teaming with Kazuchika Okada to wrestle "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club in October. After months of trash talk back and forth, Kingston will soon return to the promotion to face White in a singles match at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.