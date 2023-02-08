Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.

During "Wrestling Night" at the Vancouver Warriors lacrosse game, Stratus was asked by Justin Dhillon of "The Wrestling Classic" who she thinks deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. "Mickie James, that's for sure," she said. "I'd like to see Victoria, like soon would be great. I think she's well deserving. I think she's underrated."

Introduced as Stratus' biggest fan in October 2005, James became increasingly obsessed with the blonde bombshell. After turning on her idol in March 2006, James defeated Stratus for the women's championship at WrestleMania 22 in arguably one of the best women's matches in company history. Additionally, James was Stratus' last opponent on "WWE Raw" in what Stratus described as her favorite "Raw" moment for the closure it brought to their feud, as well as serving as a passing of the torch moment for them.

Stratus' rivalry with Victoria over the women's championship from Fall 2002 through Spring 2003 produced some of the most physical and well-remembered matches, including their hardcore match at Survivor Series 2002; the Chicago Street Fight on "WWE Raw" in January 2003; and the triple threat match with Jazz at WrestleMania XIX. "I feel like when we were doing women's wrestling, it was just turning the corner as far as like being taken seriously," said Stratus. "Those matches with her [Victoria] that people were like, 'okay, no this is actually legit and this is a viable part of the entire show.'"



