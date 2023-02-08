Joey Janela Wants WWE Star For Giant Spring Break Match

Ever since 2017, Game Changer Wrestling has produced Joey Janela's Spring Break, an annual event featuring some of GCW's top talent. GCW prides itself on being a place where all styles of wrestling are welcome, and when it comes to this year's Spring Break, Janela himself has an idea in mind for two giants to clash. Speaking with Fightful, Janela mentioned that he wants to book WWE superstar Omos vs. longtime veteran and fellow big-man, Giant Silva.

Fans following the product back in the late 1990s will perhaps recognize Silva most from his time in WWE's Oddities stable, often in tag team matches or serving as a manager.. Perhaps his most significant win took place back at SummerSlam '98, when Silva, Golga, and Kurrgan defeated Kai En Tai (Sho Funaki, Taka Michinoku, Dick Togo, and Men's Teioh) in a 3-on-4 Handicap match. After being released from the company in February 1999, Silva worked with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, and several other indie promotions. Silva was also a professional basketball player for Brazil's national team. Omos, at 7'4", actually has an inch on Silva in the height department, but perhaps his greatest attribute is his ability to pivot to new ideas and characters, as he was used several times for experimental concepts like Raw Underground before finding his footing as MVP's "Nigerian Giant," a character that led him and AJ Styles to the "Raw" Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Joey Janela's Spring Break takes place on Friday, March 31. Promoters have advertised Hijo Del Vikingo vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, an appearance by Maki Itoh, and the GCW debut of Kota Ibushi as part of the show.