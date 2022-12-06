Looking Back At All The Roles Omos Has Played In WWE

WWE star Omos, whose real name is Tolulope Jordan Omogbehin, has only been wrestling since 2019 but has already experienced several character shifts during his time with WWE. One could imagine this would be difficult with a 7-foot-3-inch, 403-pound giant, as his features and stature in the ring would be tough to forget once seared in the minds of fans.

But instead of assigning him a character that was initially focused on in-ring success, WWE took their time in introducing Omos. Following his signing in 2018, Omos began training at the Performance Center until he was ready for his first match on July 18, 2019. At an "NXT" house show, Omos defeated Team 2.0 — the team of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, who later joined AEW — in a 2-on-1-handicap match, which indicated that WWE was going to lean into the obvious gimmick of a destructive giant for Omos.

He would continue wrestling on "NXT" house shows for about a year before he was moved to the main roster. But the move might not have been the big break Omos and his fans were hoping for. His initial stint on the main roster was the role of "The Giant Ninja," first appearing at Backlash and aligning himself with Akira Tozawa's ninja faction that had been showing up on "WWE Raw." This would last for a brief period as he was re-assigned to another short-lived concept.