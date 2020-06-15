As previously reported, the WWE Backlash pay-per-view featured a cinematic segment between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

At one point during the segment, Akira Tozawa appeared with a gang of ninjas on motorcycles. The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders were able to fight them off, however Tozawa later appeared with a giant ninja who pulled out a sword, as seen below. The sword yielding ninja prompted both teams to flee.

The ninja was 7'3" WWE Performance Center recruit Jordan Omogbehin. Omogbehin was part of the class of recruits in October of 2018, and he made his in-right debut at an NXT live event last June. Kevin Nash and Scott Hall had a chance to work with Omogbehin last November, and Nash saw big things in his future.

"Spent the past week at the WWE Performance center and things are looking up," Nash wrote. "Big [email protected] got The Outsiders crash course. He's incredibly agile and athletic and has me to block any thoughts of Oz 2. Amazing talent at NXT have really enjoyed every aspect of the week. Big fan of the guy running it think they call him Triple H. Reminds me of a Kliq WCW favorite Terra Ryzing."

Omogbehin has been thanking fans on Twitter who have been congratulating him for his appearance.

You can check out photos of Omogbehin below: