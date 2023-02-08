Jake Hager Reveals Word You Cannot Say Backstage At WWE

Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger in WWE, has discussed the one word that talent knew not to say backstage during shows. Over the years, fans have heard many rumors about WWE performers walking on eggshells and trying not to say the wrong things. Hager said there was one surefire way to put your career at risk. Appearing on "Story Time with Dutch Mantell," Hager said the talent in the locker room always knew not to speak about unionizing.

"That's a good question because while I was there, that was the [word] that you never said," Hager recalled. "They were like, 'Don't talk about your contract, and don't talk about anything having to do with a union, otherwise you'll get blacklisted.'" Hager claimed that he witnessed somebody trying to go against the grain, and it didn't work out too well. "I saw it happen," Hager said. "I can't remember exactly, but they were complaining about something, and they were talking about how we should all get together and get some power. I'm like, it's not that company."

Much has been made about the status of professional wrestlers as independent contractors. In 2021, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang called for WWE superstars both past and present to contact a union attorney and "get what Vince McMahon owes you." The debate about how much companies can get away with when it comes to independent contractors isn't exclusive to WWE. The topic is hot in the world of MMA, with the UFC being criticized over fighter pay, revenue split, and sponsorships not benefiting fighters.

