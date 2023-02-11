GUNTHER Addresses 'Bad Foreigner' Stereotype In WWE

For decades, WWE has presented certain talents that were not from the United States of America as heels who hate the country – with that being one of, if not, the biggest personality traits of that wrestler. Some wrestlers that have exemplified this in the last 20 years are Jinder Mahal, Rusev, and Muhammad Hassan, all of whom commonly discussed their sustain for the United States.

With GUNTHER making his way to the main roster as a heel from Austria, many wondered if he would partake in the common trope of the stereotypical foreign heel, however, he has not. Appearing on "The Rob Brown Show" Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER addressed WWE's usage of foreign talent in previous years and how he thinks a feud against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would pan out.

"Times have changed," GUNTHER said. "I totally get the concept of like, the bad foreigner comes in and wants to get the title. If I ever get to wrestle Cody Rhodes again, I think the roles there are clear. I am that bad guy from somewhere else and I want to beat the very popular American guy up and I think that's totally fine. But like you said, just because somebody is from somewhere doesn't mean they should be portrayed a certain way."

GUNTHER has found massive success recently, including an impressive Royal Rumble performance where he lasted a record-breaking 71 minutes, which he felt was a career-changing match for him. "I could really feel that it might be a career-changing night." While he did not come out of the match victorious due to Rhodes eliminating him for the win, many praised him for lasting the longest in the match.