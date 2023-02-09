WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Bryan Danielson Match On AEW Dynamite

We are only 40 days into the new year and Bryan Danielson has already wrestled over 90 minutes on AEW programming.

On last night's "AEW Dynamite," the veteran wrestler treated fans to another hard-hitting 15 minutes of action, this time against RUSH. With the victory, "The American Dragon" punched his ticket to an Iron Man Match against AEW World Champion MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Prior to RUSH, Danielson had defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage and Timothy Thatcher en route to his road to Revolution.

Danielson saved his best for last as the match against RUSH was widely praised on social media as one of the best matches in AEW history, and unequivocally the best match of RUSH's young AEW career. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was among the many in the wrestling community to praise the physical nature of the bout.

"RUSH is a tough SOB who wasn't afraid to take it to BD," Ray wrote on Twitter. "Hell of a fight [fist pump emoji]."

RUSH himself was committed as ever to deliver a match that would put him on the map, tweeting earlier on Wednesday that "the entire World will know Rush is not the one to mess with" after his showing against Danielson. RUSH also vowed to put his "heart and soul in the ring" for his match against Danielson, which, by all accounts, he did.

Meanwhile, Danielson is expected to sell an injury up until Revolution, following an angle from last night's "Dynamite" where MJF locked in an armbar on his already-injured shoulder. It remains to be seen if Danielson wrestles any more matches ahead of his March 5 bout, especially since he and MJF are set to lock horns in a 60-minute Iron Man Match.