Fate Of MJF-Danielson Title Match At AEW Revolution Decided On Dynamite

After having the odds stacked against him by AEW World Champion MJF, Bryan Danielson finally has the match he wants. He will officially be challenging "The Salt of the Earth" for his title in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Danielson demanded the match in January, and while MJF agreed to it, he would only do so on the condition that Danielson beat a series of opponents that he would handpick. Danielson had previously defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, and Timothy Thatcher. On the February 8 episode of "Dynamite", overcame his final opponent RUSH.

Danielson was locked in the trainer's room by someone helping out RUSH during an interview with Renee Paquette and had to break down the door to escape before the referee counted him out. An irate MJF left his position at the commentary booth and marched down to the ring after Danielson delivered the Busaiku Knee for the one-two-three. He proceeded to hit Danielson in the head with the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring and locked in The Salt of the Earth arm bar, refusing to relinquish the hold as security tried to pry him off.

MJF has held the AEW World Championship since defeating Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view last November and he won the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring for a third straight year after beating Ricky Starks at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming".

As of writing, this is the only match that has been made official for Revolution and will be the first 60-minute Iron Man Match in AEW's short history.