Huge Stipulations And Date Set For MJF-Bryan Danielson AEW Title Match

Bryan Danielson is set to challenge Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5. After his match with Tony Nese on the January 4 episode of "Dynamite," Danielson challenged the champion to a title match, but, in classic MJF fashion there's a catch. Danielson will have to win a match every week between now and February 8. If he can do that, Danielson will get his title match under his hand-picked stipulation — a 60-minute iron man match.

The ongoing feud between MJF and Danielson started on the "Winter is Coming" episode of "Dynamite" on December 14. MJF successfully defended his championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring in the main event of the show against "Absolute" Ricky Starks. While walking up the ramp after the match, MJF was promptly confronted and chased back down the ramp and into the crowd by Danielson.

Much to MJF's chagrin, the ensuing image spawned a new piece of AEW merchandise emblazoned with the image of him scurrying away from Danielson. MJF's displeasure with the image hasn't slowed down its popularity. AEW star Lee Moriarty even contemplated the idea of having it commissioned as an oil painting.

Over the following weeks, Danielson was confronted by The Firm on behalf of MJF and promptly called "vegetable man." The next week, Danielson had a match with "All Ego" Ethan Page while MJF watched on from a luxury box in the arena. Despite The Firm's best efforts, Danielson ultimately came out on top.