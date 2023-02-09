Wheeler Yuta Reveals Advice He Got From William Regal

Whether it's the Jericho Appreciation Society, The House of Black, or The Blackpool Combat Club, factions play an important role in All Elite Wrestling. ROH Pure Champion and BCC member Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on "The Sessions" to discuss what he's learned from BCC's veterans, including William Regal, who was granted a release from his contract late last year.

"This would be from Regal, but I think it kind of overall encompasses the story, or all of the lessons I've gotten. It's always the mindset that you are a trained fighter and you're going out there to hurt the other person," Yuta said. "I think every other piece of advice I've gotten — and they've all been awesome and they've all have been very helpful — but I think they all kind of fall under that umbrella."

Regal wasn't the only BCC member to pass on knowledge to Yuta. Bryan Danielson has given Yuta tips on how to make his grappling and combat look as realistic as possible. "Whether it be tightening up pins or just making sure that certain strikes look good, Bryan shows me a lot of really good grappling stuff that all comes from legitimate grappling," Yuta said. "So, all of those things tie into remembering what the mindset is. Remember what you're here for."

BCC is scheduled to be in action this week when Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and Yuta team up against Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

