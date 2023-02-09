Paul Wight Wants To Wrestle These AEW Stars

At 51 and coming off several injuries that have relegated him to the announce desk over the past year, Paul Wight is moving closer to the end of his career. But that doesn't mean the former WWE and WCW Champion doesn't have anything left in the tank, and his in-ring return is on the horizon.

In an interview with Metro UK, Wight talked about his in-ring goals going forward, chief among them being the chance to help AEW grow into something special by working with the next generation of stars.

"For me, at this stage in my career, that's something I'm really interested in doing," Wight said. "Having fun, making the most use of my time and helping younger talent, and talent develop with a great product in AEW that's so different and so unique from where I came from."

Two talents Wight is interested in working with are newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions Austin and Colten Gunn, who turned on Wight prior to his match with QT Marshall at AEW All Out 2021.

"They're a couple of little smart asses right now," Wight said with a laugh. "Down the road I wanna compete against them at least so I can chop the hell out of them. It needs to happen. ... They're incredibly athletic. They have a bright future."

The Gunns are just two of the up-and-coming AEW talents Wight is anxious to work with.

"I enjoy being in the ring with younger talent," Wight said. "There's things you can tell them, but there's things you can actually show them, the rhythm and timing of in the ring, that make more sense and will help them grow as talent. So, I just saw more of that as an opportunity here in AEW."