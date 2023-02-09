Sports/Wrestling Commentator Blake Chadwick Lands Job With WWE

WWE commentary has undergone several changes since Vince McMahon "retired" from creative and Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer, with that trend continuing today. According to Fightful Select, the company hired new onscreen talent Blake Chadwick, who previously worked for WrestleCade, Ring Warriors, and other wrestling, MMA, and sports companies over the past decade-plus. Chadwick became well-known for his two-year run with West Coast Wrestling Connection, where he worked as a ring announcer and lead commentator.

Chadwick will reportedly be called "Blake Howard" in WWE, joining the "NXT Level Up" commentary team. The report says Chadwick already filmed footage for WWE this past Tuesday, making him set to debut this coming Friday next to Byron Saxton on the show, which streams directly after "WWE SmackDown." The last episode of "Level Up" saw promising prospect Sol Ruca defeat Lash Legend, and closed with tag team action featuring Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Previous WWE commentary changes came in October. The most notable moves were the promotion of Kevin Patrick to "WWE Raw" next to Corey Graves, and Wade Barrett to "SmackDown" next to Michael Cole, with Graves and Cole calling premium live events. The change also revealed the departures of Jimmy Smith and (temporarily) Pat McAfee, along with the hiring of Booker T as a "WWE NXT" commentator alongside Vic Joseph, and the move for Byron Saxton to backstage interviews and "Level Up." WWE also re-hired Cathy Kelly at that time, just a few months after she was released.