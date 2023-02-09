WWE NXT Star Wants To Main Event WrestleMania Against Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton didn't always want to be a wrestler, but now she has a major goal of headlining WrestleMania. The 23-year-old recently appeared on "Real Radio Monsters" and discussed how she wasn't that big of a wrestling fan growing up, although her father and brother regularly watched. However, when she did get into wrestling, there was one talent who caught her attention.

"I would have to say the reason why I started watching wrestling was because of Charlotte Flair," Stratton said. She explained that she and her mother were flipping through the channels one Friday night and saw Flair as a "jacked" and "gorgeous" woman doing a bunch of flips. Stratton's mom suggested she could do that and they eventually got in contact with Greg Gange and later Ken Anderson.

Stratton ended up loving everything about performing in the ring and signed with WWE in 2021. She collaborated with WWE's creative team to develop the "daddy's little girl" character that she says has now evolved to be more of herself but "turned up." When it comes to her goals, Stratton said, "I would love to be on 'SmackDown' or 'Raw.' I would love to main event WrestleMania one day, and I would love to feud with Charlotte Flair." She added that she believes Flair is the greatest women's wrestler of all time.

Stratton recently returned to "WWE NXT" in January after four months removed from a thrilling "Lights Out" main event match against Wendy Choo in August. Stratton's first match back took place on January 24 as she scored a victory over Indi Hartwell.