NXT 2.0 Live Coverage (08/23) - Lights Out Match, NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage of "NXT 2.0" on August 23, 2022.

Wendy Choo looks to seek revenge tonight against Tiffany Stratton once and for all as the two collide in a Lights Out Match in tonight's main event. The two have been involved in a feud that has gotten increasingly personal over the course of the last few months. Stratton has managed to gain the upper hand every time they've come face to face, from constantly ridiculing Choo to beating her in their first match to eliminating her during the 20 Women Battle Royal for a chance to face NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose for her title. With Choo showing a more serious edge over the past few weeks, will she be able to gain the upper hand over Stratton?

Current NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will put their titles on the line against Gallus. Gallus made their presence known on last week's show, laying out Diamond Mine in the center of the ring while they tried to figure out their issues within the group before challenging Briggs and Jensen. Gallus had previously held the titles from October of 2019 until February of 2021, making them the longest reigning champions in history.

Speaking of making one's presence known, current NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate made his debut on last week's edition of the show, staring down NXT Champion Bron Breakker following his title match against JD McDonagh. Bate is in his second reign as the champion (after becoming the inaugural title holder) and looks to make his name known in NXT by taking on the dominant Von Wagner.

Grayson Waller will debut his new talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect" as he embarks on a quest to ask the tough questions that no one else will. His first guest will be none other than Apollo Crews in order to find out what Crews' real intentions are in "NXT 2.0".