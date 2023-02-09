Matt Morgan Reveals Aborted Plans For WWE Comeback

Matt Morgan has revealed that he was on the verge of returning to WWE nine years ago. Morgan signed with WWE in 2002, and was released in 2005. It was his TNA run where Morgan was portrayed as a serious character and made a run at the main event scene. As it turns out, Morgan came close to making his WWE return with the gimmick he used in TNA, but it wasn't meant to be. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Morgan revealed that he was set to appear on a major WWE show.

"I was supposed to go back and re-debut with them January 2014 in the Royal Rumble," Morgan said. "I was gonna be The Blueprint, finally on WWE TV, not TNA, but WWE. My son, Jackson, was born January 7. That was something that my wife and I had been praying on for eight straight years." Morgan explained why a WWE return never materialized. "When he was born and I held him for the first time, the switch went off in my head," Morgan said. "I was done. Again, I'm not going back on the road. I need to be a dad. I need to be home here with my son."

Morgan shared his belief that he made the right decision, as Jackson was diagnosed with nonverbal autism. He said the diagnosis was given just three years after he decided against returning to WWE. Morgan is no longer a full-time performer, but he has made sporadic appearances for Impact Wrestling. His most recent appearance was on June 9, 2022. Morgan currently serves as a City Commissioner in Longwood, Florida.

