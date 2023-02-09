Malakai Black Wants To Wrestle These WWE Stars

AEW superstar Malakai Black has had a career that has taken him all over the world, witnessing all different styles of pro wrestling along the way. His time on the independent circuit as Tommy End established him as a hot commodity, which attracted WWE and got him a "WWE NXT" contract portraying Aleister Black. Though he's found a home as the leader of The House of Black in AEW, Black recently spoke with "HardLore" about which WWE superstars he wishes he could get a chance to wrestle.

"So, number one, Roman. 100%. I don't care what people think — I think he's [on another level]. And the thing is, I say that but I feel like I'm putting that lightly. Like, Roman's the man not just from a company point of view or carrying the heavyweight belt. Just, as a performer, he just knows it. He's crazy good. And Seth is another one. ... Obviously, Johnny [Gargano] and Tomasso [Ciampa], of course. I mean, I don't know if I have a big four — I have a big bag of people that I want to wrestle. I'll give you one more person and this is not something that would ever happen in WWE unless that part changes, but Asuka. Yep, and we've spoken about it too."

Continuing the theme of intergender matches, Black's final choice is someone very near and dear to him in his personal life: Zelina Vega, his wife. "I want to compete against my wife for two reasons: number one, because she's my wife and number two, my wife, in my opinion ... she hasn't really had the role to prove herself." The House of Black is still often featured on AEW television, but hasn't had a prominent storyline in the past few weeks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "HardLore" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.