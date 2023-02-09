Matt Hardy Comments On Recent Jerry Lawler Hospitalization

Matt Hardy has spoken out following reports of Jerry "The King" Lawler's health scare. NBC's local Memphis affiliate reported that Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. During an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the tag team wrestling legend shared his well wishes to Lawler.

"I hope he pulls through this and I hope he can make a full recovery," Hardy said. "That's my wish."

The good news is that "The King" is now out of ICU and will return home for outpatient rehab. The announcement was made on Lawler's official Twitter account. Hardy recalled seeing Lawler at WrestleCon about two weeks ago.

"I just saw Jerry; I signed beside him at WrestleCon like 10 days ago in San Antonio," Hardy said. "We got to catch up a little bit. There's so many photos I saw that fans took where he's in the background of my photo. He had to leave a little earlier to catch his flight that day before I did, and I didn't get a photo with him, and I would've loved to at that time."

Hardy said he's gotten along with Lawler over the years and has developed a great appreciation for all he's accomplished in the wrestling industry. He recalled working with "The King" on various independent shows. Of course, he also mentioned that Lawler had one heck of a working punch. Hardy said he and Lawler stay in touch semi-regularly, which is something to behold as Lawler was already an icon when Hardy was growing up.

