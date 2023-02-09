Michael Buffer Endorses WWE Ring Announcer

On Thursday afternoon, legendary boxing and pro wrestling ring announcer Michael Buffer replied to a thread on Twitter about the greatest announcers of all time. One Twitter user said their current pick was WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin while adding that the greatest of all time was between Buffer and Howard Finkle.

"Samantha is REALLY outstanding!! Super voice!!" Buffer exclaimed. "Oh, and big congratulations to @SamanthaTheBomb and WWE superstar @KingRicochet on their engagement."

"Tremendously honored! From The Voice, himself!! Thank you so much with," Irvin replied, along with a GIF from "Wayne's World."

Irvin signed with WWE back in April 2021 and started ring announcing for "WWE 205 Live!" She currently appears primarily on the "SmackDown" brand. Before WWE, she was a semifinalist on "America's Got Talent" and was a contestant on the FOX competition show, "I Can See Your Voice." As mentioned, Irvin and "SmackDown" star Ricochet are currently engaged. The couple got engaged on January 11 and have been dating since November 2021.

This isn't the first time Buffer has praised ring announcers in WWE or replied to a fan's list of favorites. In 2018, Buffer agreed with one user's list that had Lilian Garcia in the number one spot and he called her the "Best Ever."

Buffer was a ring announcer for WCW, primarily for pay-per-view main events, until 2001. Six years later, he returned to pro wrestling for WWE for the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Matt Hardy on "Saturday Night's Main Event" in Madison Square Garden. A year later he was at the 2008 Royal Rumble.