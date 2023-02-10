Malakai Black Discusses Future AEW Goals

Upon their return to AEW in November, House of Black quickly targeted two other prominent stables in the company — Best Friends and The Factory.

Since their resurgence, the trio of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews tackled their competition with ease. With Julia Hart typically at ringside as well, the three racked up a mini-winning streak, before Matthews temporarily broke off for a shot at the TNT Championship. Meanwhile, the duo of Black and King hailed themselves as The Kings Of The Black Throne and continued their run of dominance.

While speaking with "HardLore," Black explained the next goals for the group. "It would make more sense for us to chase the Trios titles," he said. "I feel like it's time for us to do something that turns more heads than just being the House of Black and give people an extra reason to bite down on what it is that we present to the world."

Black revealed his hopes to ignite a tag team run alongside King, and a possible singles push for himself, while he also proposed the idea of a match against King as well. "The reason why is because best friends make better enemies. I think that him and me can bring something out of each other that is animalistic. We can pull back the curtain on a friendship level — actually move the current in front of a friendship level — and just go, 'All right, we're going to fight,' and we're going to fight and not have any hatred towards each other."

Black named a few more competitors he'd want to "tango" with in singles competition or a multi-man match scenario, which includes the likes of Chris Jericho, The Elite, Aussie Open, Will Ospreay, and FTR.

