Update On Police Receiving Phone Calls Following MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite

In the aftermath of MJF's controversial promo on this week's "AEW Dynamite," several reports suggested that Nassau Police Department "were flooded with over 300 phone calls" and had to investigate the veracity of the story narrated by the AEW World Champion.

However, ESPN's Marc Raimondi subsequently shot down the reports, claiming that the fan outrage regarding the content of MJF's promo was greatly exaggerated.

"Not to break kayfabe, but I contacted the Nassau County (N.Y.) PD and reports that hundreds of people have called about the MJF promo from AEW don't seem to be true," Raimondi wrote on Twitter. "The public information officer didn't know what I was talking about and said such calls would go to his office."

In a follow-up tweet, Raimondi noted that "several people" confirmed to him that there was "truth to the original story" but the idea that hundreds of fans were flooding cops with phone calls was not true.

Later on Thursday, Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer reported that the police did receive calls following MJF's promo.

"I don't know if it was actually over 300 [calls], but absolutely, 100%, they got a bunch of phone calls," Alvarez said on his podcast. "That's not a joke. A bunch of fans legitimately called the Nassau Police Department to report MJF."

Alvarez added that 80% of MJF's promo was "true" and the wrestler did get into a "serious car accident" with his football buddies while in junior high.

"He changed the end," Alvarez said of MJF's story. "He wanted to make people think he was a horrible person [by claiming he switched seats with his girlfriend following the crash]. It wasn't a story he made up. Almost 80% of it is true, but 20% is fake. He did spin out with his football buddies and smash into a tree. It was a serious, serious car accident."